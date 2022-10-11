Suspect in custody following Beckley Chili Night shooting

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to Deputy Chief David Allard with the Beckley Police Department, Colton Eric Adkins, of MacArthur, W.Va. has been arrested and charged with five counts of wanton endangerment involving a fire arm.

Chief Dean Bailey says, “This type of behavior will not be tolerated at a family event and we will utilize all investigative methods necessary to be able to charge those individuals that caused panic at the event.”

Deputies say Adkins was arrested following a separate incident of brandishing a firearm at the Sheetz off of Robert C. Byrd Drive that same night. Police recovered a glock .40 caliber handgun at the scene.

Adkins is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail.

