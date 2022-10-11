A pleasant fall day is on tap for our region

Temperatures will climb up into the 60s and low 70s this afternoon
By Collin Rogers
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT
Increasing clouds are expected throughout the day today, but we should stay dry. Highs will top off in the mid-upper 60s and we could even see some low 70s in our lower elevations.

We’ll hold on to some partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will be warmer than they have been the last several nights in the 40s and low 50s.

A few showers will begin to creep into our area on Wednesday afternoon ahead of our next cold front. Showers and even a few thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday night and into Thursday.

We’ll dry out behind the front on Friday but cool down as well with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

Dry conditions are expected on Saturday, but some more rain will move in on Sunday and next Monday as another cold front swings through. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

