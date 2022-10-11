Itman Company Store holding open house for new sale

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Itman Company Store was a project that took two years to build in the early 1920s.

“It’s one of the later build company stores. It’s one of the only stores, perhaps the only one I know that’s been built of stone. You have some brick, some wood, but this building is one of the most fantastic of the company stores in West Virginia and perhaps throughout the United States,” says David Sibray, Agent, Foxfire Realty.

The store has been abandoned for decades and is now on the market for the second time in recent years.

The reason the sale is so popular says Sibray is the growth of Wyoming County in the past few years.

“It has been for sale before however the excitement about the sale now is that so much in Wyoming County has changed. This is not the county that it was 5 or 10 years ago. The completion of the Coalfield Expressway, the expansion of the ATV tourism, everything is coming together at the same time. The Gyandotte river trail is right here. These are all parts of puzzles that fit together. To bring new energy into Wyoming County.”

On Saturday, October 15th, the realty company Foxfire is hosting the open house from 10 am to 4 pm, showing tours of the store. There will also be three historians on-site talking about the history of the Itman Company Store.

The asking price for the Itman Company Store is $499,000.

For more information on the sale or the open house you can Contact Foxfire Realty (304) 575-7390.

