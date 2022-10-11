Gov. Jim Justice stops by WVVA studio to talk about Amendment 2 and trailer park rent hikes

By Megan Brandl
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Monday, October 10, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice stopped by the WVVA studio to talk about the upcoming election in November and his opposition to amendment two.

WVVA evening anchor Martin Staunton also asked Justice about rent increases for several trailer parks in Mercer County.

