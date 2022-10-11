Bond denied for man awaiting trial for murder

Ronald McClung
Ronald McClung(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Tuesday in Raleigh County, a hearing was held regarding the case of Tonya Adkins.

In September of 2021, Ronald McClung admitted to sexually assaulting Adkins before murdering her and hiding her body near New River Drive in Beckley. He was arrested and has been awaiting trial since.

McClung is being represented by Chief Public Defender Stacey Fragile. On Tuesday, she asked Judge Andrew Dimlich for a bond to be set. He denied the request due to the intensity of the crime.

A trial date was not established during the hearing. McClung is facing life in prison.

