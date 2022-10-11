Beckley PD gives look into protocol following “shots fired” call on Chili Night

Beckley Police Department
Beckley Police Department
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - At 8:15 Saturday night, Beckley Police Department received a call that shots had been fired on South Heber Street. Within 30 seconds, a dozen officers responded.

“In this particular- this particular instance, they did what they were supposed to do,” said Sergeant Jamie Bloom, the department’s training coordinator and range manager. “They got on scene quick; they got on scene fast.”

Most of these officers were tasked with patrolling Chili Night, which was wrapping up a few blocks away. So, while law enforcement was actively working to locate the shooter, they were also concerned with the well-being of confused and scared citizens.

“Each officer is equipped with life-saving equipment. Particular weapons, body armor, medical training and medical equipment. They get on scene, they secure the area, they make sure that all innocence are okay and then, from there, they secure the scene and we start looking for evidence and putting together a puzzle.”

On Tuesday, Sergeant Bloom gave WVVA an idea into how officers are prepared for such events.

“We train them to run toward the sound of gunfire,” he explained. “The priority is not to go home safely at the end of every shift. It’s to protect and preserve life.”

Bloom says he hopes the department’s quick action on Saturday gives some peace of mind to residents and visitors.

The department’s chief, Dean Bailey, responded to the issues in a statement released on Tuesday. He says, “This type of behavior will not be tolerated at a family event, and we will utilize all investigative methods necessary to be able to charge those individuals that caused panic at the event.”

WVVA also reached out to Beckley Events, which organizes Chili Night. They do not wish to comment at this time. We will continue to follow this open investigation.

