Beachfront condo building in South Carolina deemed unsafe, evacuated

A high-rise condominium building has been deemed unsafe by Horry County officials.
By Ale Espinosa and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A high-rise condominium building has been deemed unsafe by Horry County officials as of Friday afternoon, leaving residents without a home and in the unknown about when they may return.

Lisa Wylie Little was renting a condo in the Renaissance Tower for her family vacation with her two kids and husband when they were told to evacuate Friday night.

Little said her husband happened to be in the lobby when Horry County police said everyone had to be evacuated immediately.

“And while he was coming through the lobby, one of the guys said, ‘You need to get your family and go ‘cause we’re evacuating the building,”' said Little. “So luckily, he was able to grab one of the carts because they went fast. He came straight to the room and said, ‘Get everything together. We have to get out of here.’”

According to Little, Horry County police evacuated the entire 22-story building and deemed it unsafe.

Authorities said Renaissance Tower has structural damage, but have not elaborated on how severe the damages are, and when or if residents will be able to return.

“I know the building is still standing right now at this moment,” said Little. “At the time when you’re being told by somebody in authority that there is seriously dangerous structural damage to this building, and I’m shocked that it’s still standing. That makes you go, ‘Holy crap, we have to get out of here.”

WMBF News reached out to the property management company, Empress Management, but they declined to comment.

Condo safety has been brought to the forefront nationally after a condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, killed 98 people in June of last year.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Town of Bluefield and the Grind's Owner continue to disagree over what has been happening...
Town responds to business’ claims of neglect
Historic building in Itman, West Virginia is up for sale.
Itman Company Store holding open house for new sale
There were several new developments regarding a federal class action lawsuit filed on behalf of...
Federal investigation underway at Southern Regional Jail
One of Ryan Cook's giant pumpkins
Summers County man breaks world record for most giant varieties grown in a season
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 7
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 7

Latest News

Mercer County courtroom at-capacity for Wednesday's meeting on mobile home park rent hike
Mercer County courtroom at-capacity for Wednesday's meeting on mobile home park rent hike
Mae Amburgey Dies - October 12, 2022
Mae Amburgey Dies - October 12, 2022
Lot renters said they were notified of a steep rent hike set for Dec. 1
Mobile home residents running out of options as Dec. 1 rent hike nears
The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students
FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile launch with...
North Korea says Kim supervised cruise missile tests