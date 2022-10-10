Tamarack looks for new talent across Mountain State

Tamarack Marketplace
Tamarack Marketplace(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tamarack Marketplace is sending out a call to West Virginian artists.

For 25 years, Tamarack has showcased the “Best of West Virginia” by selling and displaying the work of local talent. And now, they are hoping to expand their offerings.

Mandy Lash, Gallery Director at Tamarack, says they are looking for creators of all types, as well as, any art medium, which will be displayed in the Tamarack’s shop in Beckley.

“We’ve had thousands of product makers, and we’ve seen a lot of them from the very beginning stages of their art and creative careers to now where they are retiring and maybe turning those businesses over to some apprentices,” Lash explained. “And we have some gaps that we are looking to fill.”

Applicants must go through a juror process before being selected. Artists have until Saturday, October 29, to register. The next juror selection is slated for November 12.

To register, visit www.tamarackwv.com or call 304-256-6842, Ext. 167.

