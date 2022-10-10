Summers County man breaks world record for most giant varieties grown in a season

By Robert Castillo
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JUMPING BRANCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - Ryan Cook has been growing over-sized crops since just last year. Accumulating six West Virginia state records, including the largest butternut squash in the process.

Last weekend, Cook added another accolade to his gargantuan gardening reputation when he broke the world record for most giant varieties grown in a season. The previous record was 33, Cook’s new record is 36.

“It just turned into an addiction right. It’s like hey if there’s that kind of giant what other kinds of giants are there. So over the winter time I sought out different giants and researched different varieties and stuff and the yard is covered in giants,” said Cook.

Among those giants are carrots, beets, and pumpkins. Those can sell for upwards of a thousand dollars. He says profits are nice, but he grows because it helps him manage his anxiety and injuries he sustained serving in the Army in Iraq.

“It’s tremendous, it does wonders for your morale and emotionally. I mean it’s a roller coaster because these actually become your babies in a way. You know you tend to them and take care of them and you spend a lot of time out there,” said Cook.

Next year Cook says he hopes the weather allows him to get a growers jacket. Meaning he’ll have to grow three pumpkins totaling four thousand pounds combined. Cook says each giant pumpkin will take around 100 gallons of water per day as they grow. Cook is also hoping to get at least two more state records before the end of the season.

