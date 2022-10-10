Southwest Regional Adult Education Center offering free G.E.D. classes

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Southwest Virginia Community College (SWCC) is offering more class opportunities for adults in Bluefield, Tazewell, and Richlands, Va.

Southwest’s Regional Adult Education Center is offering free G.E.D. classes.

SWCC offers a full curriculum of courses including a teacher’s aide class, a CNA class at an affordable cost, and they also offer computer literacy skills training classes.

These courses are offered at the Bluefield, Va. campus at 745 South College Ave in the Twin Cities shopping center. They are also offered at the Vocational Technical Center in Tazewell.

Instructor Willie Hunt says, “Once you get your G.E.D., if you don’t have your high school diploma you are allowed to go to college, you are accepted into college right out from your G.E.D. With these classes, it opens up the opportunities for you to advance in your career or any job opportunity or position you are looking for.”

If you’re interested in any of the classes that SWCC offers, you can contact any of their offices at 866-581-9935 or you can contact any high school in the area.

