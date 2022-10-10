Justice Warren McGraw named the 2022 Fred H. Caplan award recipient

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Monday, October 10, Justice Warren McGraw was awarded the annual Fred H. Caplan award by the West Virginia Association of Justice.

Justice Warren was recognized for his lifetime of service to the Mountain State and its citizens. His long career of representing West Virginia began in 1968 when he was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates. He served as both senate president and as a justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia. He was nominated for the award by J. R. Carter, a partner with Bailey, Javins and Carter in Charleston and a longtime friend of Justice McGraw’s.

During the award ceremony, Carter said when he learned Justice McGraw had never been nominated for the award that he knew he had to be the one to put his name in the hat.

“I couldn’t think of anyone more deserving who stands for the values of our organization for standing up for the right of working men and women in the state than Justice McGraw and all he’s done throughout his distinguished career of service,” Carter stated.

There to support Justice McGraw on Monday were his daughter, Suzanne, and her family. As a child, Suzanne McGraw said she was able to meet the men and women her father helped, and she quickly learned what his service meant to the community.

“Growing up, I would go, and I would meet some of these people, and they would tell me how wonderful my dad was and how my dad helped them,” she explained. “Well, as a little person, you think, well, everybody brags on the other person’s parent, but, as I got older, I started realizing, no, it’s really true everything he has done.

After receiving his award, Justice McGraw shared a few words, thanking those who attended.

“I appreciate your extending the service of your organization to me, and I personally represent each of you as a friend and thank you for this honor on this occasion,” he said. “Thank you very much.”

In addition to serving as a delegate and a supreme court justice, Justice McGraw also served as a circuit court judge in Wyoming County. He retired in 2021 for health reasons.

