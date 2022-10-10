In Focus: the life and works of Tazewell author Linda Hudson Hoagland

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. Oct. 9 edition of In Focus, WVVA put the spotlight on a Virginia author. Linda Hudson Hoagland writes short stories and poems. She has written 35 pieces and counting! Hoagland says writing is a form of healing for her. She turned to her pen and paper quite a bit after her husband died.

“I had a rough time with it but like all people who lose someone they love, it passes. It heals, but it takes a long time,” said Hoagland. “Writing it down on paper helped release some of that pain.”

You can visit Hoagland’s website here.

In Focus is a community affairs show that airs every Sun. on WVVA at 9 a.m. It is about people and events in West Virginia and Virginia.

