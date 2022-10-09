WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.(Instagram/saraann_lee)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – WWE wrestling star Sara Lee is dead at the age of 30, according to a social media post from her mother.

Lee’s last Instagram post indicated she was feeling well enough to go to the gym, after suffering from a sinus infection.

The wrestler came to prominence after winning the WWE reality competition series “Tough Enough.”

Lee was married to former WWE wrestler Westlin Blake and they had three children together.

Her family has not released information on her cause of death and has asked for privacy while they mourn.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raleigh County Dispatch reports a shots fired call came in at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Beckley Police respond to shots fired call during city’s annual Chili Night
Football Friday, October 7th: Part 1
Football Friday, October 7th: Part 1
Football Friday, October 7th: Part 2
Football Friday, October 7th: Part 2
Gracie is 5′4″ tall, weighs about 155 pounds. Her hair was dyed green when she went missing.
Tazewell County mother searching for daughter missing from California
For the past two years, COVID-19 has dominated dinner time discussions. But an even deadlier...
The fight against Fentanyl hits close to home

Latest News

Ridin’ 4 a Cure returns to Highwall Park
Ridin’ 4 a Cure returns to Highwall Park
FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table after...
Florida school shooter may have been his own worst witness
The aftermath of Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen Thursday.
Ukraine: Russian strikes kill 17 following bridge attack