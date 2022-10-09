Ridin’ 4 a Cure returns to Highwall Park

BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) -At Highwall Park in Bramwell, West Virginia, people gathered to fight breast cancer while enjoying a Saturday of ATV fun. This is Ridin’ for a Cure, an event that helps raise money and show support for locals fighting breast cancer. The ride itself started early in the morning with people showing up early to navigate the Hatfield-McCoy trail that winds through the West Virginia woods.

In addition to the ride itself, those in attendance enjoyed racing each other in ATV and Side-by-Side drag racing and mud bogging, which is driving your vehicle through a giant mud puddle and – attempting – to get to the other side. Even those who didn’t participate in the events enjoyed watching all the excitement.

“We’ve been over there multiple times today watching everybody wreck and get pulled out. That’s been the funnest part for all of us,” says Grace Ruble, one of the vendors in attendance.

Ridin’ for a Cure is more than just playing in the dirt, however. This was rowdy fun with a good cause: getting local cancer fighters the help they need. Matt Hodock, the Vice President of Ridin’ for a Cure says the money raised will help in lots of ways.

“We got a wig salon. We try to provide wigs for ladies that are going through cancer treatment or children or men at that point. We got that going and up and running. Now we’ve expanded into a transport system where we’re transporting people that aren’t available to get transport for cancer treatments. We’re doing a pilot program right now. We’re trying to expand that a little bit more. So, all the money stays local; we try to keep everything here that we raise for this,” says Hodock

If you missed this event, then you can plan on going next year: he says Ridin’ for a Cure are planning on coming back for years to come.

