Beckley Police respond to shots fired call during city’s annual Chili Night

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE:

According to a press release from the Beckley Police Department, police received a call at approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday night reporting “shots fired in the area of the Charles House located on S. Herber Street,” as the city’s chili night wrapped up “a few blocks away.”

The release goes on to note officers assigned to Chili Night and others on-duty responded to the call.

No injuries have been reported, and the Beckley Police Department reported the incident did not appear to be related to Chili Night. No arrests have been made.

The incident is under investigation by the Beckley Police Department.

According to Raleigh County Dispatch, Beckley Police responded to a shots fired call at 8:14 Saturday night during the city’s annual Chili Night.

Dispatch confirmed officers were already on the scene as the call came in, and subjects were seen running from the scene. Shell casings were reportedly found in the area of South Fayette Street in Beckley.

Dispatch also told WVVA as of around 8:30 Saturday night, Beckley Police were searching for multiple subjects with the help of tracking dogs.

