Freeze warnings go into effect tonight ahead of plunging temperatures.

Things were a little chilly today as we saw high only reaching into the mid 50s. Sunny skies will continue for the rest of the evening, and things will remain clear overnight.

These clear skies will only serve to cool us down even further and temperatures could be below freezing in some spots before sunrise.

Tomorrow morning's temperatures will be nearing the freezing point. (WVVA WEATHER)

There are freeze warnings in effect for parts of our area beginning at 11 PM tonight. This includes Tazewell, Bland, Giles, Wythe, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, Eastern Raleigh, Eastern Fayette, Greenbrier, and Pocahontas counties. This goes until 10 AM Sunday morning. In addition, there is a Frost Advisory starting at 2 AM Sunday morning for Wyoming, McDowell, Buchanan, Fayette, and Raleigh counties until 9 AM Sunday.

Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories are in effect for our area tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

While we’ll start out the day with temperatures near freezing, the high for tomorrow will still be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunny skies are expected once again as we see this high-pressure system stay in place across our area. Tomorrow night is expected to get very cold again and we could see another round of warning and advisories pop up tomorrow.

Expect to see some frost tomorrow morning, though temps will be in the mid 50s by the afternoon. (WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, temperatures will be back in the 60s. Another cold front will pass through on Thursday bringing rain and temperatures back down into the upper 50s.

