School Safety Initiative will implement Prevention Resource Officers in WV schools

PROs to help with violence in schools
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -The recently announced West Virginia School Safety Initiative will be taking effect in schools all over West Virginia.

One of the things included in the Initiative is the implementation of Prevention Resource Officers or PROs to both improve student’s attitude toward law enforcement and to provide security in the event of violence. We spoke to David Warvel, the Super Intendent of Summers County Schools, who said he thinks these officers are a great idea if the government will help with the costs.

”...It’s great that our governor and the people of the state are looking at that, and they’re also talking about resources to provide schools. When you are a smaller school like us, we only have so many resources and we don’t have an excess levy, therefore it would be great if the state would support us with some funding,” says Warvel

We will be continuing to look into the Initiative and its implementation in West Virginia Schools.

