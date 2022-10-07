“Ridin’ 4 a Cure” coming to Hatfield-McCoy Trail Saturday

This event hopes to raise money for local breast cancer fighters
“Ridin’ 4 a Cure” coming to Hatfield-McCoy Trail Saturday
“Ridin’ 4 a Cure” coming to Hatfield-McCoy Trail Saturday(Ridin' 4 a Cure)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BLUEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) -Your Saturday ATV ride on the Hatfield-McCoy Trail can help those fighting breast cancer. The “Ridin’ 4 a Cure” event tomorrow will be doing just that by raising money for this cause. In addition to the ride itself, those in attendance can enjoy ATV and SxS drag racing, barrel racing, mud boggs, tug of war, a pig roast, a silent auction, and even a bounce house for the kids. There will also be a chance to win a Polaris RZR. Randy Maxwell, an organizer for the event, says the ride will be a fun time for a good cause.

“Ridin’ for the cure is an event set up to... to raise awareness and money for our local cancer fighters here in Mercer County and McDowell County... even stretching over into Tazewell County just a little bit. We... you know, just trying to raise money to help our fighters get what they need to fight and win...”

The money raised by Ridin’ 4 a Cure will help local women fighting breast cancer in a variety of ways – including providing transportation to cancer fighters going to get care.

For those interested in this event, registration will begin at 7:00 tomorrow.

