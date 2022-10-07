Psychologist says School Safety Initiative’s statistics may lead to profiling

SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -With the West Virginia School Safety Initiative being recently announced by Governor Jim Justice, students and parents can expect to see these changes implemented across West Virginia soon. However, parts of the document released by Justice may raise some concerns about profiling for many people. The document mentions ways to identify potential attackers such as 91% of shooters showing psychological and neurological symptoms like developmental delays or cognitive deficits. Another thing mentioned: 100% of shooters experienced bullying or problems with a romantic partner - a relatively common occurrence for many in the school system. It even mentions the race and gender of potential school shooters with 63% being white and 83% being male.

Psychologist, Dr. Kristi Dumas, says statistics like these can often be used to profile students who have no intention of hurting anybody and may just need a helping hand.

”...The danger sometimes in having too much data is that we use it in the wrong ways. If we’re using it for purposes of prevention instead of profiling then we’ll have a positive outcome; if we use it in the ways that are detrimental and lead us away from the help that is needed for people, then we fail,” says Dumas.

Prevention doesn’t always have to look like profiling, however. Dave Warvel, the Super Intendent of Summers County Schools says schools in Summers County look for warning signs of someone in a dark place without profiling.

“...We’re not into profiling anybody, but what we are into is if we see something that looks off, then we need someone to say something so we can address those issues,” says Dave Warvel.

We will continue covering the Initiative as it is implemented into West Virginia schools.

If you would like to read the full document West Virginia School Safety Initiative, it can be found here.

