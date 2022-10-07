Multiple fire departments taking place in live burn training

Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department
Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Saturday, October 8, multiple fire agencies will take part in a live burn training at the Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department Station 1 in Mount Hope. Other departments participating are the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Mount Hope Fire Department, Pax Volunteer Fire Department, Raleigh Emergency Management and Raleigh County 911.

WVVA spoke to David Wriston, Fire Chief of the Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department, who says Saturday is essential for everyone participating.

“The goal is to not only provide training to the members, so they get to see smoke patterns and flames and how fire progresses but also to work on communications between agencies, especially agencies between counties,” he shared.

Chief Wriston says there will be visible fire and smoke from Robert C. Byrd Drive. Those passing by should not be concerned.

The training will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. During this time, traffic on Robert C Byrd Drive between the 5400 block and 6400 block may experience traffic delays.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’
Gracie is 5′4″ tall, weighs about 155 pounds. Her hair was dyed green when she went missing.
Tazewell County mother searching for daughter missing from California
A Pre-trial motions hearing was held Thursday for a Beckley man accused of beating a 7-year-old...
Beckley man accused of murdering 7-year-old boy headed to trial
Lot rent prices are set to increase in December.
Mobile home owners face lot rent increase
Liberty High School Opioid Awareness Week
Liberty High School brings awareness to ongoing opioid crisis

Latest News

Greenbrier East High School students build bridge
Greenbrier East students help revitalize state park
Christ Worship ATV ride
Duhring Church of Christ prepares for third annual Christ Worship ATV Ride
For the past two years, COVID-19 has dominated dinner time discussions. But an even deadlier...
The fight against Fentanyl hits close to home
School Safety Initiative will implement Prevention Resource Officers in WV schools
School Safety Initiative will implement Prevention Resource Officers in WV schools