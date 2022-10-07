Multiple fire departments taking place in live burn training

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Saturday, October 8, multiple fire agencies will take part in a live burn training at the Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department Station 1 in Mount Hope. Other departments participating are the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Mount Hope Fire Department, Pax Volunteer Fire Department, Raleigh Emergency Management and Raleigh County 911.

WVVA spoke to David Wriston, Fire Chief of the Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department, who says Saturday is essential for everyone participating.

“The goal is to not only provide training to the members, so they get to see smoke patterns and flames and how fire progresses but also to work on communications between agencies, especially agencies between counties,” he shared.

Chief Wriston says there will be visible fire and smoke from Robert C. Byrd Drive. Those passing by should not be concerned.

The training will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. During this time, traffic on Robert C Byrd Drive between the 5400 block and 6400 block may experience traffic delays.

