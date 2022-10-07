The fight against Fentanyl hits close to home

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - For the past two years, COVID-19 has dominated dinner time discussions. But an even deadlier threat is emerging for adults between the ages of 18 and 45.

Data from the CDC shows the leading cause of death in 2021 for those in that age group were Fentanyl overdoses. It is a fight that’s hitting close to home in Beckley, where a young mother lost her life last year after taking a drug she thought was only Meth.

Diane Barnett had spoken to her daughter, Laken Morgan, on the night of October 23, 2021 over the phone. At the time, she was caring for Morgan’s three-year-old daughter in North Carolina, while Morgan was in Beckley trying to get clean.

“She’d planned on coming home for Halloween. It was just casual and laid back. She was in good spirits and eager to come home and see her daughter Madison.”

The following day Barnett said she got a call from a state trooper saying her daughter had died. She said the autopsy showed meth and enough Fentanyl to take the lives of five more people.

A year later, she still can’t bring herself to tell Morgan’s three-year-old daughter. “Her daughter still looks for her to come home. It’s affected her greatly. It’s really hard because I don’t know how to tell her that she’s never coming back.”

A number of states, including West Virginia, are currently working to get the Biden Administration to classify Fentanyl as a ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction.’ According to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, the move would free up resources from the Department of Defense to target raw materials coming in from China and the U.S. Mexico border.

“West Virginia is paying a very heavy price for this. I want to make sure that stops,” he said in an interview with WVVA News.

In the meantime, Barnett warns drug users to be wary so that the next little girl isn’t left waiting for her mom to come home on Halloween. “It was a mistake that she died. She didn’t deserve to lose her life over a mistake.”

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.