Duhring Church of Christ prepares for third annual Christ Worship ATV Ride

By Megan Brandl
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Duhring Church of Christ and the Mountain Ministry is planning the third annual Christ Worship ATV Ride.

This event will be held Saturday October 15 and begins at 9 a.m. at the Duhring Church of Christ in Rock, W.Va.

Reverend Glen Goins, Pastor of the Duhring Church of Christ says, “we go to the mountains and have a worship service first in the mountains. Then after the worship service we go ATV riding. So it’s a good day. It’s an all day event and it’s going to be a good thing. People like it. The last time we had an ATV ride we had a guy give his life to Christ so we had a baptism on the trail.. so it’s a good thing.”

Reverend Goins says this is an idea he came up with in 2019 and it has been growing ever since and it’s always a fun ride that is good for your soul.

The Duhring Church of Christ is also celebrating its 154th birthday on Sunday, October 23 with a church homecoming.

The church was built in 1868, then moved to its current location at the beginning of the 20th century.

Reverend Goins said they will have food and special music and the public is invited to come out and celebrate with their church family.

