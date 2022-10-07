The coldest air of the season thus far to move in soon

FOOTBALL FRIDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front making its way through the area will bring more clouds through sundown, and the slim chance for a stray shower or two. Most will stay dry, but we’ll be getting colder tonight as a NW wind picks up behind the departing frontal boundary overnight. Low temps will eventually hit the mid 30s to low 40s overnight, with patchy frost and fog, especially in sheltered valleys.

We’ll see more sun emerge throughout the day Saturday, but it will be CHILLY and breezy for this time of year! Have the coats with you! High temps will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s Saturday afternoon. We’ll be mainly clear but COLDER Saturday night, with low temps falling into the upper 20s-mid 30s for most. Protect those mums or any other sensitive plants you’ve go out! This will be our first wider-spread frost/freeze of the season.

Sunday looks dry and sunny, and a bit warmer (but still cooler than average) with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. We’ll be chilly and dry again Sunday night with low temps in the 30s.

We look dry for most of next week, and temps should slowly start to moderate back toward normal again...STAY TUNED!

