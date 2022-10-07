The coldest air of the season thus far to move in soon

Temps will be around or below freezing by early Sunday morning
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
WEEKEND OUTLOOK(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
FOOTBALL FRIDAY
FOOTBALL FRIDAY(WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front making its way through the area will bring more clouds through sundown, and the slim chance for a stray shower or two. Most will stay dry, but we’ll be getting colder tonight as a NW wind picks up behind the departing frontal boundary overnight. Low temps will eventually hit the mid 30s to low 40s overnight, with patchy frost and fog, especially in sheltered valleys.

OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see more sun emerge throughout the day Saturday, but it will be CHILLY and breezy for this time of year! Have the coats with you! High temps will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s Saturday afternoon. We’ll be mainly clear but COLDER Saturday night, with low temps falling into the upper 20s-mid 30s for most. Protect those mums or any other sensitive plants you’ve go out! This will be our first wider-spread frost/freeze of the season.

SATURDAY FORECAST
SATURDAY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday looks dry and sunny, and a bit warmer (but still cooler than average) with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. We’ll be chilly and dry again Sunday night with low temps in the 30s.

FREEZE/FROST FORECAST
FREEZE/FROST FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

We look dry for most of next week, and temps should slowly start to moderate back toward normal again...STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’
Gracie is 5′4″ tall, weighs about 155 pounds. Her hair was dyed green when she went missing.
Tazewell County mother searching for daughter missing from California
A Pre-trial motions hearing was held Thursday for a Beckley man accused of beating a 7-year-old...
Beckley man accused of murdering 7-year-old boy headed to trial
Lot rent prices are set to increase in December.
Mobile home owners face lot rent increase
Liberty High School Opioid Awareness Week
Liberty High School brings awareness to ongoing opioid crisis

Latest News

Full Forecast (10/7)
Full Forecast (10/7)
We will be chilly this weekend but should stay dry with plenty of sunshine.
A big cool down is on the way for the weekend
WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
Tomorrow will be dry through the morning.
Sunny skies for the rest of this afternoon. More clouds move in by tomorrow evening.