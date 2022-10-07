A big cool down is on the way for the weekend

A FROST ADVISORY goes into effect tonight for Pocahontas County. Frost can damage or kill sensitive plants and vegetation.

A FREEZE WATCH goes into effect Saturday night for eastern Raleigh, eastern Fayette, and Pocahontas counties. Freezing conditions are expected across these areas.

We’ll start the day off with mainly sunny skies, but a cold front will approach the region this afternoon bringing breezy conditions, increasing clouds, and the chance for a stray shower. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph, but we could see gusts upwards of 20 mph at times. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the 60s and low 70s, but cold air will begin to funnel in tonight.

Lows will drop down into the 30s and low 40s tonight. We’ll see mainly cloudy conditions this evening, but skies will begin to clear late tonight. Some areas of patchy frost are possible tonight.

Chilly conditions are on tap for the weekend, but we’ll stay dry with plenty of sunshine. Highs on Saturday will top off in the upper 40s and low-mid 50s and lows will drop down into the 20s and 30s. Many areas could see their first freeze of the season on Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures will warm up a little bit on Sunday, but we will remain chilly.

We will stay dry through the first part of next week and temperatures will continue to rise. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

