1-year-old suffers severe burns from father pouring boiling water on her, investigators say

Court documents say Sneed is accused of pouring boiling water down Royalty’s throat, causing critical internal injuries and burns to the toddler’s face. (Source: WALA)
By Ariel Mallory and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – A 1-year-old girl is at USA’s Children’s and Women’s hospital in Alabama suffering from severe burns that investigators allege were caused by her father.

Royalty’s mother told WALA that 19% of her head is burned.

“My baby is in the hospital fighting for her life,” Niktoria Lett said.

Lett left Royalty alone with her father, Eugene Sneed, on Sunday when she went to an event. She said she couldn’t even recognize her daughter when she got home.

“I couldn’t even stand to look at her. I couldn’t even keep calm,” Lett said. “So, we rushed her to the hospital and from there, her injuries just started worsening.”

Court documents state Sneed is accused of pouring boiling water down Royalty’s throat, causing critical internal injuries and burns to the toddler’s face.

“Who would do something like this to an innocent baby? It’s not right,” Royalty’s aunt, Kiara Lett said. “That baby thought she was in a safe home with her father. It wasn’t right what he did to our baby… She was just an innocent child.”

According to court documents, Sneed is charged with aggravated child abuse.

Eugene Sneed is accused of pouring boiling water down his daughter's throat.
Eugene Sneed is accused of pouring boiling water down his daughter's throat. (Mobile County Metro Jail)

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’
Gracie is 5′4″ tall, weighs about 155 pounds. Her hair was dyed green when she went missing.
Tazewell County mother searching for daughter missing from California
A Pre-trial motions hearing was held Thursday for a Beckley man accused of beating a 7-year-old...
Beckley man accused of murdering 7-year-old boy headed to trial
Lot rent prices are set to increase in December.
Mobile home owners face lot rent increase
Liberty High School Opioid Awareness Week
Liberty High School brings awareness to ongoing opioid crisis

Latest News

President Joe Biden aboard Marine One arrives at the Wall Street Landing Zone in New York,...
Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ risk highest since ‘62 crisis
FILE - A sign advertises for help The Goldenrod, a popular restaurant and candy shop,...
Another month of solid US hiring suggests more big Fed hikes
School Safety Initiative will implement Prevention Resource Officers in WV schools
School Safety Initiative will implement Prevention Resource Officers in WV schools
Dean is recovering from second and third-degree burns on his face, arms and legs at Metro...
6-year-old boy severely burned trying to protect younger brother in car fire