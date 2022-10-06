WVSP asks for communities help in search for registered sex offender


Joseph Curry
Joseph Curry(West Virginia State Police)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) Beckley Detachment is asking for the communities help in locating a registered sex offender who is on the run.

Joseph Curry is a registered sex offender and was convicted of third degree sexual assault on a 15 year-old in Fayette County, W.Va.

Curry is required to register any changes with the WVSP in Raleigh County.

Curry left the current address he provided and is currently on the run and he is also wanted for a probation violation.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Joseph Curry, please contact Corporal Dunn at the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment or you can call 304-256-6700.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
Each Lowe’s store nationwide will give away 100 free Kobalt headlamps to registered customers.
Lowe’s is giving away 100 headlamps per store nationwide
Leighton was convicted in June.
Day care admin convicted of assault and battery of a child in her care
The New River Gorge National Park and Reserve confirmed that an active United States Air Force...
Active duty U.S. Air Force member drowns on the Gauley River
Mother and son sentenced for child neglect
Mother and son sentenced to prison for child neglect

Latest News

Funding approved for 8 million dollar broadband loop in Raleigh County
If passed, Amendment 1 would restrict state courts' involvement in impeachment proceedings.
W.Va. lawmakers split on Amendment One
BSU's UN Day is set for Saturday, Oct. 22.
Bluefield State University’s United Nations Day set for October
Amendment 1 set for Nov. WV ballot
Amendment 1 set for Nov. WV ballot