W.Va. lawmakers split on Amendment One

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - If passed by W.Va. voters in November, Amendment One would remove the authority of a W.Va. court, at any level, to intervene in state impeachment proceedings.

On Wednesday, state lawmakers appeared split down party lines in their support.

“It’s not a huge deal in my mind if it passes or if it fails, the important thing in my mind is that we follow the process that is already in place,” said Sen. Stephen Baldwin (D-Greenbrier.)

“Impeachment is not a judicial process. It is inherently a legislative process. There’s no criminal activity here there’s no civil activity,” said Del. Marty Gearheart (R-Mercer.)

The amendment reads in-part, “No court of this state has any authority or jurisdiction...to intercede or intervene in, or interfere with, any impeachment proceedings.” That text would be added to the W.Va. constitution should voters approve the measure in Nov.

Lawmakers added that the amendment came following a 2018 attempt to impeach W.Va. Supreme Court Justices.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
Each Lowe’s store nationwide will give away 100 free Kobalt headlamps to registered customers.
Lowe’s is giving away 100 headlamps per store nationwide
The New River Gorge National Park and Reserve confirmed that an active United States Air Force...
Active duty U.S. Air Force member drowns on the Gauley River
Leighton was convicted in June.
Day care admin convicted of assault and battery of a child in her care
Mother and son sentenced for child neglect
Mother and son sentenced to prison for child neglect

Latest News

Funding approved for 8 million dollar broadband loop in Raleigh County
BSU's UN Day is set for Saturday, Oct. 22.
Bluefield State University’s United Nations Day set for October
Amendment 1 set for Nov. WV ballot
Amendment 1 set for Nov. WV ballot
Concord E-sports is adding Overwatch 2 to their lineup.
Concord E-sports adds highly anticipated game to their lineup.