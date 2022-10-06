TCPL to have Autism in the Library event

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Tazewell County’s Public Library will be having their first Autism in the Library event on October 8 from 2 to 3:30 pm. The event is specifically designed for children with autism. The library will be closed to the public during those hours to accommodate the children. There will be activities such as a story time as well as a sensory room.

This is one of a few events like this that the library has planned.

“I consulted with our library director and we decided to design a program specifically for children with autism because they’re welcome in their library,” said Outreach Services Coordinator, Tammy Powers.

Powers adds that the event is not a drop off event and parents should stay with their children at the event.

