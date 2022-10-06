Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office gets new computer to help fight crimes against children

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office got an upgrade when it comes to fighting crimes against children in the county. The Virginia Moose Club donated to the sheriff’s office to purchase a high tech desktop computer. The computer will be used to fight crimes against children by better searching technology like phones to find images of child sexual exploitation.

“So the technology is up to date and really helps us to go out and gather this data to form investigations,” said Lieutenant Michael Hall.

The computer costs anywhere from four to six thousand dollars and is the third donated by the Virginia Moose Club.

