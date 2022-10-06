Tazewell County mother searching for daughter missing from California

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Brandi Mitchem is a grief-struck mother in Tazewell County with questions that virtually span the entire continent. Her daughter Alena, known as Gracie is just 15 years old. She was reported missing September 22, a day after she was last seen at her father’s house in Spring Valley, California. Every day since Gracie vanished is filled with painful uncertainty.

Holding back tears Mitchem said “We’re all very worried. We just want you found safe and again you’re not in any trouble. We just want to know that you’re okay.”

Gracie reportedly did take a few belongings with her. Mitchem says her daughter may have been lured away and believes she could be anywhere maybe even in this area. But right now there’s not a single indication of where Gracie might be.

“She had tons of social media, none of that has been touched. It’s just like she vanished in thin air. Nobody has a clue, nobody has any leads. Somebody has to know something. You just don’t vanish at 15 years old,” said Mitchem.

Police in California are leading the investigation but police here are doing everything in their power to help find Gracie.

“Right now we don’t have anything saying that she might be here but we don’t know that. She very well much could be in the area. So we want to get that information out there, put the picture out and let people know if you see her to call 911,” said Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt.

Gracie is 5′4″ tall, weighs about 155 pounds. Her hair was dyed green when she went missing. Anyone with information on Gracie’s disappearance is urged to contact police.

