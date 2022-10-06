Sunny skies for the rest of this afternoon. More clouds move in by tomorrow evening.

Today has been the definition of a perfect fall day. Temperatures have been cool, and we’ve seen a little bit of a light wind. Tomorrow we’re going to see more of the same through the morning, but by the afternoon we will see more clouds move in.

Temperatures tonight will be sitting in the mid to upper 40s, so we will be on the seasonal side. We’re looking to have a very clear night, which will be perfect for stargazing.

Things will be clear and dry tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

These clear conditions will continue into the morning tomorrow. We will be a little warm right out of the gate with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. By the afternoon we are going to look at temperatures right about average sitting in the mid to upper 60s. We will see a cold front moving through, bringing some clouds by the evening hours, which could help to keep things on the cooler side. We have a slight chance of seeing a quick rain shower or two along the mountains in the northeastern part of our area. Most of us will stay dry though.

Tomorrow will be dry through the morning. (WVVA WEATHER)

We are looking at a really big cool down coming our way with that cold front tomorrow. Temperatures over the weekend will be chilly with highs in the low to mid 50s. We could also see temperatures near freezing, potentially bringing some frost with it.

Saturday and Sunday night could bring some really cold temperatures. (WVVA WEATHER)

After the weekend things will start to warm up into the mid 60s. Dry conditions are expected until the later parts of the week.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.