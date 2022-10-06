Seasonable temperatures are expected today but a big cool down in on the way

Another gorgeous day is expected across our region as temperatures climb up into the 60s and possibly the low 70s for some. We should stay dry with mainly sunny skies.

Mainly clear skies are expected overnight. Temperatures will be warmer than we have been the past few nights with lows in the 40s.

More clouds will build in tomorrow as a cold front approaches our area. A few spotty showers are possible tomorrow afternoon/evening, but most should stay dry. We will be breezy as that front comes through Friday afternoon/evening, and winds will flip out of the north bringing in much cooler air. Temperatures will still be seasonable during the afternoon hours with highs in the 60s, but we’ll cool down into the upper 30s and low 40s overnight.

The coldest air we have seen all season long will move in this weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s and 50s and lows will drop down into the 20s and 30s. Many areas could see their first freeze of the season on Saturday night/Sunday morning. We should stay dry this weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.

We look to stay dry and warm up as we head into the beginning of next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

