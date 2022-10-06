Liberty High School brings awareness to ongoing opioid crisis

GLEN DANIEL, W.Va. (WVVA) - Connor Bradford is a junior at Liberty High School, and on Thursday, he died.

Well... sort of.

Brandford was a participant in the school’s Opioid Awareness Week. On Thursday, he showed how drugs can ruin a life.

And even take a life.

“I’ve seen what it’s [drugs] done to people’s lives and seen how it can affect them,” Bradford shared when asked why he wanted to be a part of the awareness week. “I hope it does like open some eyes.”

All week, students at Liberty High have talked with those closest to the opioid crisis. This includes first responders, law enforcement, attorneys and even past addicts. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the most recent data available shows that West Virginia ranks number one in the country for drug overdose death. There were more than 1,300 drug-related deaths in the Mountain State in 2020.

The event’s organizer, Allison Milam, says she hopes this week is a lesson that will stay with them forever.

“Many of our students have heard their whole life, ‘Don’t do drugs,’ but it’s so high in our area. We want to inform them and arm them with information where they can go out and know the dangers of it. As a teacher, I have seen more than I can tell you about students, who have been affected by this crisis.”

While some students were actors pretending to be passed out after a party, others worked behind the scenes- like Zadie Worley and Jonas Sauls. Together, they shot and edited a video that explained how easily drugs can be introduced to social situations.

“Without people behind the scenes, you know, making this work, then it doesn’t get presented to other students throughout the school, who may not be aware of the dangers of opioids,” Worley stated.

Liberty’s Opioid Awareness Week wraps up on Friday, October 7.

