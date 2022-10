BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Concord women’s soccer team bounced Frostburg State from the ranks of the unbeaten.

The Lady Mountain Lions won 3-1 behind a pair of goals from Rachel Bell.

Leah Foster broke the program record for points with her assist on Bell’s second score. Foster now has 133 career points.

