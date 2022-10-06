Beckley man accused of murdering 7-year-old boy headed to trial

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A pre-trial motions hearing was held Thursday for a Beckley man accused of beating a 7-year-old boy to death and attacking his mother.

Rashad Thompson of Beckley is headed to trial on the case on October 31, 2022, after backing out of a plea deal with Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield in March.

The charges stem from an incident at the Lewis Ritchie Apartment Complex in Beckley on March 18, 2021, when Beckley police reported that Thompson stabbed the boy, Tre-shaun Brown, and critically injured his mother, Felicia Brown.

During a pre-trial motions hearing on Thursday, Thompson’s defense team asked for more time to prepare for trial upon reviewing transcripts of the Grand Jury testimony on the case, saying they may considerably alter their client’s defense strategy. However, Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick felt ruled against an extension, saying he feels confident the defense team could be ready in time.

“We’ve got three weeks here. It seems if you put your minds to it and your backs into it, you can be ready for this trial.”

The judge set another pre-trial hearing for October 24, at 9 a.m.

A Beckley man accused of beating a 7-year-old boy to death and attacking his mother in March of 2021, has backed out of a plea deal with the prosecutor.

Rashad Thompson of Beckley had initially agreed to plead guilty to the murder of Tre-shaun Brown in front of Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick on Tuesday, but changed his mind just moments before the plea hearing was set to begin.

Under the proposed agreement, his charge relating to the stabbing of the boy’s mother, Felicia Brown, would be dropped and Thompson would have the opportunity to make his case for Mercy at sentencing.

“Initially, he indicated he was going to accept. Then, for whatever reason, he decided he is not going to accept at this time,” said his attorney Stanley Seldon on the decision.

Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield has not closed the window of opportunity for a plea deal just yet. He said Thompson has until the close of business on Friday to accept the deal. Otherwise, Thompson’s trial has been re-set for June 21, 2022.

