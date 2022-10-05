What is W.Va.’s Amendment 2?

By Robert Castillo
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2? Amendment 2 would allow cuts to personal property taxes on equipment used for business practices as well as the motor vehicle tax. One side says it could open the door for new businesses, another says it would take money away from counties.

“This tax has been seen as an impediment to bringing business into West Virginia. We’re an outlier in that we’re the only state in the union that has this tax in our constitution. So we would become more in line with everybody else by removing that,” said Sen. Jack Woodrum (R) Summers.

“I’m talking about police, I’m talking about libraries, I’m talking about school systems. Everything that counties fund with their budgets on a local level. Amendment two would put all of that at risk,” said Sen. Stephen Baldwin (D) Greenbrier.

Woodrum says a bill has already been drafted that would not only keep funding in the counties but also give a little more. Baldwin says he isn’t buying that plan.

“There’s no reason that we would ever do anything that would damage a county or bankrupt a county. It’s the same thing with the school system. If for some reason we did something that created a problem with a county or with a school, we’re the ones who have to come in and clean it up,” said Woodrum.

“The governor has used this analogy: if someone wants to take your wallet and says don’t worry I’m going to give it back to you and everything is going to be okay. Are you going to trust that? That’s actually not what’s happening. They’re saying give me your wallet and I’ll give it back to you with an extra 100 dollar bill in it. You know I was born at night but not last night. I don’t see that happening,” said Baldwin.

Whether you’re for or against Amendment 2, it’s better to fully understand it before casting your ballot for or against the amendment.

Governor Jim Justice has come out against amendment two. He says it would eliminate the possibility of removing the state’s personal income tax.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leighton was convicted in June.
Day care admin convicted of assault and battery of a child in her care
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
Mother and son sentenced for child neglect
Mother and son sentenced to prison for child neglect
The New River Gorge National Park and Reserve confirmed that an active United States Air Force...
Active duty U.S. Air Force member drowns on the Gauley River
A Raleigh County man is behind bars after State Police found evidence he was distributing...
Raleigh County man charged with shooting and distributing videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct

Latest News

Amendment 1 set for Nov. WV ballot
Amendment 1 set for Nov. WV ballot
Concord E-sports is adding Overwatch 2 to their lineup.
Concord E-sports adds highly anticipated game to their lineup.
West Virginia WIC
West Virginia WIC recipients to see benefit boost
Alex Aldridge
5K fundraiser will benefit Mercer County’s Teen Court