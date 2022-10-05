West Virginia WIC recipients to see benefit boost

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia families who rely on the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program will receive increased cash-value benefits in October, according to a release from the Department of Health and Human Resources.

Here’s a breakdown of what recipients can expect:

Family situation Benefit Amount - Pregnant (single-child) and non-breastfeeding women

- Postpartum women $44 Pregnant women of twins $49 Fully and partially breastfeeding women (single child) $49 Fully breastfeeding women (multiple children) $73.50 Partially breastfeeding women (multiple children) $49 - Minimally breastfeeding women

- Non-breastfeeding, postpartum women $44 Child ages 12 months - 5 years $25

The DHHR said the boost is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture through a federal continuing resolution.

“As our state continues to navigate increased costs and supply chain issues, this vital assistance ensures that new parents can introduce their children to new varieties of foods at a critical time for the development of taste preferences,” said Heidi Staats, the director of the West Virginia WIC program.

