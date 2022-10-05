POCAHONTAS, Va. (WVVA) - Fall is here and the town of Pocahontas is getting into the spirit with the Pumpkin Festival.

The event includes pumpkin painting, PTO games, face painting, cake walk, gift card bingo, chili cook-off, food and live music.

Artists set to perform during the day of events are as follows Barry Bowman, Under the Gun, Wild Fire Honey and past WVVA Friday Tunes guests, Chad Cox, Makenzie Phipps & Shane Begley.

Town of Pocahontas’ Pumpkin Festival gets underway on October 8th.

The day starts at 9 AM with a Pancake Breakfast at the Methodist Church and runs into 7 PM in the evening.

Michele Crigger with the town stopped by WVVA @ Noon to discuss more in the interview above.

