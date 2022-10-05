Town of Pocahontas’ Pumpkin Festival gets underway on October 8th

Events get underway at 9 AM on October 8th.
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Va. (WVVA) - Fall is here and the town of Pocahontas is getting into the spirit with the Pumpkin Festival.

The event includes pumpkin painting, PTO games, face painting, cake walk, gift card bingo, chili cook-off, food and live music.

Artists set to perform during the day of events are as follows Barry Bowman, Under the Gun, Wild Fire Honey and past WVVA Friday Tunes guests, Chad Cox, Makenzie Phipps & Shane Begley.

Town of Pocahontas’ Pumpkin Festival gets underway on October 8th.

The day starts at 9 AM with a Pancake Breakfast at the Methodist Church and runs into 7 PM in the evening.

Michele Crigger with the town stopped by WVVA @ Noon to discuss more in the interview above.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leighton was convicted in June.
Day care admin convicted of assault and battery of a child in her care
Mother and son sentenced for child neglect
Mother and son sentenced to prison for child neglect
The New River Gorge National Park and Reserve confirmed that an active United States Air Force...
Active duty U.S. Air Force member drowns on the Gauley River
A Raleigh County man is behind bars after State Police found evidence he was distributing...
Raleigh County man charged with shooting and distributing videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct
Week 6 Top 5 Plays
High School Football Top 5 Plays: Week 6

Latest News

R.E.S.P.E.C.T an 'earth-shattering experience' & tribute to Aretha Franklin coming to the Chuck...
R.E.S.P.E.C.T. coming to Chuck Mathena Center on October 14th
Birthdays: 10.5.22
Birthdays: 10.5.22
Breast cancer 5K
Fundraising money for PCH’s Cancer Care Fund
Cathy Clark shares her story of battling breast cancer
Woman shares her story of 17-year-long battle with breast cancer