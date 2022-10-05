Thursday will the warmest day of the week, then a cold front moves in on Friday

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

Low pressure moving further offshore, and high pressure moving further into our area will bring us fair weather into tonight. We should see mainly clear skies persist into this evening. Low temps will be chilly, just below normal for this time of year, falling into the upper 30s-mid 40s.

THURSDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday will bring sun, some afternoon clouds, and the very slim chance for a stray shower, but most will stay rain-free. Temps tomorrow should be a bit more seasonable as well, topping off in the mid 60s to low 70s. Thursday night, we’ll see increasing clouds and lows in the 40s.

Surface Map (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front swinging in Friday will bring some variable cloud cover and again the slim chance of a few isolated showers- but not everyone will see rain; this will be a mainly dry front overall. High temps Friday will be a tad cooler, in the upper 50s-mid 60s. Friday night, will be partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the mid to upper 30s for most. We’ll be a bit breezy to wrap up the work week as well, so have the good jacket with you!

FRIDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

THE COLDEST AIR SO FAR OF THE FALL SEASON WILL ARRIVE BEHIND THE DEPARTING FRONT THIS WEEKEND. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s-mid 50s, though we should be sunny and dry. We’ll have a hard freeze across much of the area Saturday night, and frost will be likely. Low temps Saturday night-early Sunday AM look to drop into the upper 20s-mid 30s!

FREEZE RISK (WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday will be cool and dry as well, with highs in the 50s, and lows in the 30s Sunday night-Monday AM. We’ll start to warm up again into next week...STAY TUNED!

