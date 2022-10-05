Sunny skies return to the region today
Temperatures will warm up into the 60s this afternoon
Today will bring abundant sunshine, and we’ll be warmer than we have been the last several days. High temperatures will top off in the 60s for most.
We should stay dry and mainly clear overnight. Low temperatures will drop down into the upper 30s and 40s.
Thursday looks like our warmest day of the work week. We’ll see a mix of sun, clouds, and highs in the mid to upper 60s for most. Thursday night, we’ll see a few more clouds, but should stay fair with lows in the 40s.
A weak front will bring some more cloud cover along with a few stray showers here & there to wrap up the work week. Rain chances stay slim overall.
The biggest weather headline with this front will be the chilly air on the backside of the departing system. Some of the coldest temperatures we’ve had thus far this Fall could occur this coming weekend! Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
