R.E.S.P.E.C.T. coming to Chuck Mathena Center on October 14th
Published: Oct. 5, 2022
PRINCETON, WV (WVVA) - Off-Broadway’s R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is coming to the Chuck Mathena Center Saturday, October 14, 2022 at 7 PM.
Executive Director Candace Wilson stopped by WVVA @ Noon for ‘Chuck Mathena Monday’ to tell us all about it.
Tickets for the show are $35 and Mercer County is one of five stops the show is making before it makes its way to Broadway in NYC.
The show is billed as an earth-shattering experience of the Queen of Soul and the only one greenlit by the estate of Aretha Franklin.
