R.E.S.P.E.C.T. coming to Chuck Mathena Center on October 14th

PRINCETON, WV (WVVA) - Off-Broadway’s R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is coming to the Chuck Mathena Center Saturday, October 14, 2022 at 7 PM.

Executive Director Candace Wilson stopped by WVVA @ Noon for ‘Chuck Mathena Monday’ to tell us all about it.

Tickets for the show are $35 and Mercer County is one of five stops the show is making before it makes its way to Broadway in NYC.

The show is billed as an earth-shattering experience of the Queen of Soul and the only one greenlit by the estate of Aretha Franklin.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is the ultimate tribute to the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. The elevated concert experience brings a community together with timeless music that speaks to the complicated human condition, honoring the impassioned and transcendent music of one of America’s most beloved singer-songwriter. Rejoice while you are taken on an intimate musical odyssey guaranteed to get you up and out of your seat and dancing! The production journeys through Aretha Franklin’s courageous life of love, tragedy and triumph starring a live band, supreme vocalists and a night full of music by one of the greatest artists of all time. “Natural Woman,” “Think,” “I Knew You Were Waiting for Me,” “Chain of Fools,” “Respect” — all your favorite hits in one evening celebrating the iconic songstress

Watch more about the show in the interview above.

