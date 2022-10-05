In Focus: fire prevention month

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - October is fire prevention month. On the Sun. Oct. 2 edition of In Focus, WVVA put the spotlight on fire safety tips. Chief Dave Thompson and Capt. Dave Thompson with the Green Valley-Glenwood Vol. Fire Dept. in Mercer County offered their expertise.

In Focus is a community affairs show that airs every Sunday at 9 a.m. If you have an idea for a segment, email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.