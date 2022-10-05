Family Refuge Center announces inaugural Fall Festival

Family Refuge Center(Family Refuge Center Facebook)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Family Refuge Center (FRC) is inviting the community to come out to their inaugural Fall Festival on Saturday, October 15.

The festival will be held at Hollowell Park beginning at 4 p.m. and will go until 6 p.m.

There will be music, prizes, concessions, jump house, face painting, community resources, hayride and more.

The entry fee is $5 per person and you are encouraged to come dressed in your favorite Halloween costume for a costume contest.

There will be costumes available for families who have been unable to obtain a costume for their child.

Youth Services Coordinator, Karisa Coleman says, “Through this Fall Festival, it is my goal to encourage family engagement while enjoying the holiday season and all its glorious offerings.”

Vendors and community partners can still sign up to participate in this event by contacting the FRC office at 304-645-6324 or via email at karisac@familyrefugecenter.org to obtain the application. Tabling fee is $20 per vendor.

