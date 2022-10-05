Concord E-sports adds highly anticipated game to their lineup.

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Not all athletic endeavors are played on a field. Some unfold on computer monitors with keyboards and mice.

It’s e-sports and the release of a highly anticipated game is shaking up the e-sports scene over at Concord University.

Concord has been competing in e-sports since 2019.

They have found success in all types of video games like Call of Duty and Overwatch

Now with the release of Overwatch 2 they are hoping to reach the top.

Overwatch 2 is a hero based first person shooter where you play as three different roles. You have the tanks that defend the team from the front lines. You have the damage that provide the firepower and secure eliminations, and then you have the support, which heal up your team and patch up any sort of wounds”

The game relies heavily on teamwork. It’s why Overwatch is a very popular choice for e-sports competitions.

The format for the first game was 6-on-6, with the game play focused on completing objectives like escorting a cart from point a to point b, or capturing locations for your team.

However, Overwatch 2 reduces the teams to five players. It may not seem like much to non-gamers, but it’s a real game changer for those who play.

Nathan “Fuji” Lockhart, one of the damage players for Concord, likes the change. “I think its a great change. I think 5v5 in any game is a lot better than 6v6. Valorant over there is 5v5 and Call of Duty was also once 5v5. Games typically do the 5v5 format and Overwatch was just the oddball that did 6v6″

Switching to a different format isn’t easy however, as the team had to change up their roster due to the loss of a player.

Austin Clay, Concord’s e-sports director, already thought ahead: “We already had the restructure in mind, so we already planned for it. So for us, we are ready for 5v5 and we have already prepared for it and made that transition.”

Concord plays their first game in Overwatch 2 next Wednesday at 8 PM against The College of St Rose.

They need to win at least half of their games to make it into the playoffs.

If you would like to watch and support concord e-sports you can do so by searching for “Concord u esports” on twitch.tv. They play every night at 8 PM.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.