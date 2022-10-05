Bluefield State University’s United Nations Day set for October

BSU's UN Day is set for Saturday, Oct. 22.
BSU's UN Day is set for Saturday, Oct. 22.(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield State University was gearing up for its annual “United Nations Day” celebration on Wednesday.

Set for Saturday, Oct. 22 at Chicory Square Park, the event will feature home-made food from more than 20 different countries. The university’s Director of International Studies said he hopes it will help to bring people together.

“Living harmoniously is not easy. But trying to do so is certainly a worthy endeavor. So it is up to us then, to try to keep on living as harmoniously as we can,” said Dr. Sudkahar Jamkhandi.

Jamkhandi added that community members who are not students at Bluefield State will be welcome to attend and share their food as well.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leighton was convicted in June.
Day care admin convicted of assault and battery of a child in her care
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
Mother and son sentenced for child neglect
Mother and son sentenced to prison for child neglect
The New River Gorge National Park and Reserve confirmed that an active United States Air Force...
Active duty U.S. Air Force member drowns on the Gauley River
A Raleigh County man is behind bars after State Police found evidence he was distributing...
Raleigh County man charged with shooting and distributing videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct

Latest News

Amendment 1 set for Nov. WV ballot
Amendment 1 set for Nov. WV ballot
Concord E-sports is adding Overwatch 2 to their lineup.
Concord E-sports adds highly anticipated game to their lineup.
West Virginia WIC
West Virginia WIC recipients to see benefit boost
Amendment 2 explained in detail.
What is W.Va.’s Amendment 2?