Bluefield State University’s United Nations Day set for October

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield State University was gearing up for its annual “United Nations Day” celebration on Wednesday.

Set for Saturday, Oct. 22 at Chicory Square Park, the event will feature home-made food from more than 20 different countries. The university’s Director of International Studies said he hopes it will help to bring people together.

“Living harmoniously is not easy. But trying to do so is certainly a worthy endeavor. So it is up to us then, to try to keep on living as harmoniously as we can,” said Dr. Sudkahar Jamkhandi.

Jamkhandi added that community members who are not students at Bluefield State will be welcome to attend and share their food as well.

