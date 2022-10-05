Affidavit: Tenn. man claiming to have AIDS bites officer’s thumb, breaking it

FILE - Smith is charged with aggravated assault to a first responder, evading arrest, resisting...
FILE - Smith is charged with aggravated assault to a first responder, evading arrest, resisting criminal detention, criminal impersonation, as well as his three warrant charges.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A man with several active warrants was charged with assaulting an officer and evading arrest, among other charges, after police initiated a traffic stop early Monday morning.

According to the affidavit, the suspect, 44-year-old Marco Smith, bit and broke the officer’s thumb while resisting arrest on Monday. Smith began to spit in the back seat of the squad car while yelling out, “I have AIDS!”

The incident took place at 3:57 a.m. on Jackson Avenue after officers initiated a traffic stop for a Kia Spectra with unreadable tags.

Smith was observed without a seatbelt in the back seat of the car. He asked the officer if he could exit the car, which the officer denied.

When police asked for identification, Smith gave numerous false aliases, including other people’s social security numbers, the affidavit says.

When he was asked to exit the vehicle, police say Smith began to “act irate.”

He immediately fled, pushing and pulling away from officers while hiding his hand below his waistband.

Smith was apprehended after being shocked with a stun gun.

Additional backup arrived to assist police on the scene.

When a backup officer approached Smith, he bit the deputy’s thumb, causing it to break. The officer was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

When placed inside a patrol vehicle, Smith began spitting inside the car, yelling “I have AIDS” while he banged his head against the cage.

Police have not confirmed whether or not this claim was true.

Smith was found to have active warrants for aggravated assault, intentionally evading arrest in a vehicle, and vandalism of property valued at $1,000 or less.

The driver of the Spectra was issued a citation and released at the scene.

Smith was transported to Regional One for medical clearance before being transported to jail.

Smith is charged with aggravated assault to a first responder, evading arrest, resisting criminal detention, criminal impersonation, as well as his three warrant charges.

His bond is set at $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leighton was convicted in June.
Day care admin convicted of assault and battery of a child in her care
Missing Biker
Search and rescue underway for biker hit by vehicle in Raleigh County
Patrick Baker
Human remains found in Oak Hill believed to be missing man
A man accused of running a fraudulent plumbing business across Southern West Virginia failed to...
Raleigh County man accused of running fraudulent plumbing business fails to appear in court
Mother and son sentenced for child neglect
Mother and son sentenced to prison for child neglect

Latest News

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, an Army Tactical Missile System or...
S. Korea missile accident panics public on edge over North
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge follows through on a grounder that led to a force out at second...
Yankees star Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris’ AL record
Investigators in Arizona say ex-employee Scott Joseph Pearson is accused of robbing a hardware...
Ex-employee robs Ace Hardware store after being fired, authorities say
FILE - A man was found shot to death in a Vermont snowbank in 2018 in what prosecutors allege...
Key suspect in murder-for-hire case pleads not guilty