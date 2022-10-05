5K fundraiser will benefit Mercer County’s Teen Court

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 11th Annual Alex Aldridge 5K Run & Walk is happening on October 8 at 10 am. It’s happening at Camp Creek State Park and is hosted by Childlaw Services. The run is held in remembrance of Aldridge who was heavily involved with Mercer County’s Teen Court. All proceeds from the event will go towards the court.

“One of the great things about teen court is it has the least recidivist rate of any kind of punishment given to teenagers, to incorporate them back into the system,” said Executive Director for Childlaw Services, Cathy Wallace.

The entry fee is $20 in advance or $25 for the day of the race. You can register online by going to www.childlawservices.org

