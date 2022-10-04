Woman shares her story of 17 year long battle with breast cancer

Kathy Clark shares her story of battling breast cancer
Kathy Clark shares her story of battling breast cancer(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - After a routine mammogram showed something off, Kathy Clark was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005. A biopsy revealed she was at stage two. Clark says it was her support group that pushed her through the diagnosis.

“My family has been absolutely awesome. Friends, the community in general. We live in a community where if you’re going through something that gets you down. Everybody in this community steps up and does whatever they can to support you,” said Clark.

After a double lumpectomy, radiation treatments and chemotherapy treatments. Clark was believed to be cancer free until last December. The mammogram at that time showed abnormal results. This time the cancer was discovered in her lymph nodes. Even after the discovery, Clark has no plans to give up or to give in.

“I look at it at this point in my life, it’s something like diabetes you know. It’s something I may have to live with from now on. I’m probably not going to be cured this time but it is treated,” said Clark.

Clark says she’s grateful the latest cancer was found in an earlier stage. Doctors say there is no guaranteed way to prevent breast cancer but people should still be proactive.

“Detecting something early, not just breast cancer but any kind of cancer. If you can detect early it can affect your survival. If you don’t do it for yourself, do it for your family,” said Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Dr. Robert Edwards.

Dr. Edwards says it’s always best to consult with your doctor to develop a plan for early detection when it comes to breast cancer. Because early detection drastically increases your odds of survival.

Clark says she is undergoing more cancer treatments and they are scheduled through next April.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leighton was convicted in June.
Day care admin convicted of assault and battery of a child in her care
Missing Biker
Search and rescue underway for biker hit by vehicle in Raleigh County
Patrick Baker
Human remains found in Oak Hill believed to be missing man
A man accused of running a fraudulent plumbing business across Southern West Virginia failed to...
Raleigh County man accused of running fraudulent plumbing business fails to appear in court
Area’s first liquidation bin store opens
Area’s first liquidation bin store opens

Latest News

FEMA is still assessing damage for individual assistance
FEMA continues to assess Buchanan County for individual assistance after disaster declaration is approved
RCPRA Costume Vault
Costume Vault ensures no child misses out on Halloween fun
The New River Gorge National Park and Reserve confirmed that an active United States Air Force...
Active duty U.S. Air Force member drowns on the Gauley River
Mother and son sentenced for child neglect
Mother and son sentenced to prison for child neglect