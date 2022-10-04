West Virginia fall turkey hunting season opens Saturday

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARMINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s fall hunting season for wild turkey is scheduled to open Saturday in all 55 counties.

The season will last through Oct. 16. It will be extended for an additional week in seven counties from Oct. 24 to 30, and for three additional weeks in 14 counties from Oct. 24 to Nov. 13, the Division of Natural Resources said in a news release.

Hunters ages 15 and older are required to have a valid West Virginia hunting license and a form of identification while hunting. Resident landowners hunting on their land do not need a hunting license. The use of electronic calls and bait are prohibited., the statement said.

Hunting licenses can be bought at licensing agents across the state or online at WVhunt.com.

