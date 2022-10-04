Sunshine returns to the region midweek
High pressure will bring sunny skies and warmer temperatures
We are starting off with some areas of dense fog this morning. That is why a DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for Tazewell, Mercer, Bland, Wythe, Summers, Monroe, and eastern Greenbrier counties until 8 am. Visibility is down to a quarter mile or less in the dense fog.
Once that fog lifts, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day. A stray shower cannot be ruled out today, but the majority of us will stay dry. Temperatures will remain below average in the mid 50s-low 60s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight. It will be a chilly one once again as lows dip down into the 30s and 40s.
Plenty of sunshine is on tap for our Wednesday/Thursday as high pressure moves overhead. Temperatures will warm up into the 60s for most and we could see some 70s on Thursday afternoon.
A cold front will move through on Friday bringing increased cloud cover, the chance for a few spotty showers, and a big drop in temperatures. Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s and 50s and lows will drop down into the 20s and 30s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
