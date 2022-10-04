Sunshine returns to the region midweek

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 8 am for parts of the region. Visibility is down to a quarter mile or less in the dense fog. (WVVA WEATHER)

Many areas are dealing with visibility of a quarter mile or less due to dense fog this morning. (WVVA WEATHER)

We are starting off with some areas of dense fog this morning. That is why a DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for Tazewell, Mercer, Bland, Wythe, Summers, Monroe, and eastern Greenbrier counties until 8 am. Visibility is down to a quarter mile or less in the dense fog.

A stray shower cannot be ruled out today, but most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. (WVVA WEATHER)

Once that fog lifts, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day. A stray shower cannot be ruled out today, but the majority of us will stay dry. Temperatures will remain below average in the mid 50s-low 60s.

Partly cloudy skies with lows in the 30s and 40s are expected tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight. It will be a chilly one once again as lows dip down into the 30s and 40s.

High pressure will move overhead bringing plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. (WVVA WEATHER)

Plenty of sunshine is on tap for our Wednesday/Thursday as high pressure moves overhead. Temperatures will warm up into the 60s for most and we could see some 70s on Thursday afternoon.

Cold air will move in behind the front on Friday. (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will move through on Friday bringing increased cloud cover, the chance for a few spotty showers, and a big drop in temperatures. Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s and 50s and lows will drop down into the 20s and 30s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

